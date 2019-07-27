Numbers Up For Bordas & Bordas West Virginia Open

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Bordas and Bordas WV Open is underway at the Oglebay tennis complex.

This year the tournament has 120 players. There are 40 players in the Men’s Open Singles, and 16 in the Women’s Open Singles. Showing an increase in numbers something the President of the Wheeling Olgebay Tennis club is proud of.

“We’ve worked very hard in the last several years to try and make this a great tournament”, said Debbie Pickens . “It is the middle state sectional play court championship which means that the players who come in are playing for rankings and they want to do well.”

The Semifinals are Saturday. The Finals, Sunday the women’s at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for the men.