ST.MARYS,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central’s bid for a spot in next week’s state softball tournament came up just short, falling 3-0 Wednesday to St.Marys in game three of the series.

After taking game one the Knights dropped back to back games as the Blue Devils won the series.

In Keyser, Oak Glen did just the opposite after dropping game one to the Golden Tornado the Golden Bears won the next two games.

They won the decisive game three 13-5.