SOUTH CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Oak Glen Golden Bears advanced to the AA state championship game with a pair of wins Tuesday.

The Golden Bears opened with a 5-0 win over Independence. Then in the nightcap they defeated Sissonville 3-2 in eight innings.

The Bears will play the winner of the Herbert Hoover – Sissonville game, Wednesday.