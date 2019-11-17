Oak Glen claims state title

OAK GLEN, W. VA. (WTRF)- The Oak Glen Golden Bears hosted Wyoming East in the first round of W.Va. class 2-A playoffs on Saturday. In the first quarter of the game, Gage Patterson recovered a fumble and returned it 88 yards for the touchdown, putting the Golden Bears on the board first 6-0.

The Golden Bears were able to keep the magic alive as the game progressed. Nick Chaney connected with Hunter Patterson for a 25 yard score, putting the Bears up 14-0. Later in the 2nd quarter, Chaney found Gage Patterson for the 47 yard touchdown reception as the Bears continued to pull away. Oak Glen went on to win 55-13.