CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Oak Glen Golden Bears volleyball team claimed the class 2-A state title on Saturday. The Bears defeated Shady Spring in 5 sets, winning the 5th set 15-5. The town rallied around the Bears today when they returned to Oak Glen. Head Coach Morgan Poling said the team was down two sets when they decided to have fun and turn the page, allowing them to leave with the win. The Bears have won 7 state titles and finish this season 38-0.
Oak Glen claims state title
by: Caroline PetersPosted: / Updated: