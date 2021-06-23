Oak Glen Falls In AA State Final

SOUTH CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Oak Glen Golden Bears bid for the AA state softball championship fell just short of the finish line as they drop a pair of games to Herbert Hoover on Wednesday.

In game one, the Huskies defeated the Golden Bears 10-0 in five innings as Hoover scored five times in the fifth.

In game two Oak Glen grabbed a 5-0 lead over the Huskies. With Oak Glen leading 5-2 in the seventh the Huskies scored three times to tie the game at five and send it to extra innings. In the eighth Hoover scored a run to take the game 6-5 and win their fourth straight state championship.