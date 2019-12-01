Oak Glen falls in class AA state semifinal

BRIDGEPORT, W. VA. (WTRF)- The Oak Glen Golden Bears traveled to take on Bridgeport on Saturday in the class AA semifinal game at Wayne Jamison Field. Carson Winkie scored first, putting the Indians up 7-0. But Oak Glen answered back with a 33 yard touchdown run by Hunter Patterson. However, Bridgeport was just too much for Oak Glen.
The Golden Bears fell 38-7, ending their magical season. Last season the Golden Bears went 5-5 and the year before, the team went 2-8. This was the first semifinal game in the program’s history.