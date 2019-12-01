Oak Glen falls in class AA state semifinal

WHEELING, W.VA. -The Kalamazoo Wings executed a strong road game plan on Saturday night, as they got big saves early and stayed out of the penalty box, which added up to a 4-1 win over the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. Ryan Scarfo netted his sixth goal of the season for the Nailers, which was the only puck that got past Butler, Pennsylvania native Jake Hildebrand, who finished the evening with 28 saves.

Both clubs lit the lamp in the first period, and it was Kalamazoo who took a 2-1 lead into the intermission. The first marker came off a face-off, as Yannick Veilleux of the Wings battled his way into the slot to force a backhander in along the ice. Wheeling temporarily evened the score with 1:43 remaining, when Ryan Scarfo broke down the right side and buried a wrist shot. However, Kalamazoo regained its advantage 46 seconds later, when Adam Dauda and Zach Frye executed a give-and-go on the left side of the offensive zone, with Dauda collecting the goal.