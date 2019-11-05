Oak Glen Golden Bears, Team of the Week

NEW CUMBERLAND,W.Va. (WTRF) – Our West Liberty University team of the week for week 10 of the high school football season is Oak Glen.

The Golden Bears completed their first ever perfect regular season Friday with a 57-10 win over Grafton. The Bears have a bye this week before the playoffs start in West Virginia.

This will be their first appearance in the playoffs since 2011 and they will host a playoff game for the first time in school history. The win also wrapped up the OVAC 4A championship their first conference football title since 1965 and only the second in school history.