High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Oak Glen Golden Bears, The Defelice Brothers Pizza Team Of The Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW CUMBERLAND,W.Va. (WTRF) – Selecting our Defelice Brothers Pizza team of the week was an easy choice, it’s the only team still playing the Oak Glen Golden Bears.

The Golden Bears whipped Herbert Hoover 56-23 to advance to the state semi finals for the second straight year. Oak Glen racked up 610 yards of total offense in the win. Senior quarterback Nick Chaney was nearly perfect completing 10-of-11 passes for 304 yards and four Touchdowns. Hunter Paterson had 335 yards of total offense and five scores.

The Golden Bears host Robert C. Byrd Sunday for a spot in the AA state title game, but only if Hancock county drops from Orange this Saturday on WVDE Covid map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter