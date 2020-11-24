Oak Glen Golden Bears, The Defelice Brothers Pizza Team Of The Week

NEW CUMBERLAND,W.Va. (WTRF) – Selecting our Defelice Brothers Pizza team of the week was an easy choice, it’s the only team still playing the Oak Glen Golden Bears.

The Golden Bears whipped Herbert Hoover 56-23 to advance to the state semi finals for the second straight year. Oak Glen racked up 610 yards of total offense in the win. Senior quarterback Nick Chaney was nearly perfect completing 10-of-11 passes for 304 yards and four Touchdowns. Hunter Paterson had 335 yards of total offense and five scores.

The Golden Bears host Robert C. Byrd Sunday for a spot in the AA state title game, but only if Hancock county drops from Orange this Saturday on WVDE Covid map.