NEW CUMBERLAND. W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen raced out to a 34-15 lead at the half over John Marshall, but had to hold on for a 55-46 win.

The Golden Bears led 48-21 following the third quarter only to see JM cut the lead to 48-40 with 6:56 left in the game. The Bears would finally answer the Monarchs 19 unanswered points to help put the game away as they improved to 3-0 on the season. For John Marshall this was their first loss of the season.