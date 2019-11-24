High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Oak Glen keeps magical season alive, headed to semifinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POCA, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Oak Glen Golden Bears traveled to take on the Poca Dots in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Early in the first quarter, Jay Cook connected with Ethan Pane for the Dots touchdown. They led 6-0. But on the ensuing kickoff, Hunter Patterson would return it 85 yards for the Oak Glen touchdown, tying the game up at 6.

Toby would then keep it himself for the Dots touchdown, giving them a 13-6 lead. But Nick Chaney would find Gage Patterson for the 21 yard score, tying the game up at 13 at the half. In the 4th quarter, Hunter Patterson’s pass is deflected and Michael Lemley catches the tipped pass in end zone for Oak Glen touchdown, making it 25-20 in favor of the Bears and that is the final score. Oak Glen will take on Bridgeport in the semifinals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter