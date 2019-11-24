Oak Glen keeps magical season alive, headed to semifinals

POCA, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Oak Glen Golden Bears traveled to take on the Poca Dots in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Early in the first quarter, Jay Cook connected with Ethan Pane for the Dots touchdown. They led 6-0. But on the ensuing kickoff, Hunter Patterson would return it 85 yards for the Oak Glen touchdown, tying the game up at 6.

Toby would then keep it himself for the Dots touchdown, giving them a 13-6 lead. But Nick Chaney would find Gage Patterson for the 21 yard score, tying the game up at 13 at the half. In the 4th quarter, Hunter Patterson’s pass is deflected and Michael Lemley catches the tipped pass in end zone for Oak Glen touchdown, making it 25-20 in favor of the Bears and that is the final score. Oak Glen will take on Bridgeport in the semifinals.