Oak Glen Looks to Replicate Success from 2020

New Cumberland, WV. (WTRF) – It won’t be rinse, recycle, repeat for a team that boasted an 8-1 regular season record last year. The Golden Bears have some gaps to fill.

“Well, we’ve had to fill in a lot of positions for starters that we lost last year. We had a very talented senior class. We feel like a lot of kids that are filling for those positions gained significant amount of experience on Fridays last year; some playoff experience last year. We really feel very strongly, the kids have worked hard and are ready to take the mantle of (and) the next identity of Oak Glen football,” Head Coach Ted Arneault said.

One piece to the puzzle is Senior Quarterback Dylan Conley who does have varsity experience but not as a QB. He spent last season lining up as mostly both a Tailback and Wide Receiver.

“It feels different for sure because I’m stepping into a new position and I’ve got to learn a bunch of different things. I mean, it feels good. It makes me feel happy that they trust me with that position and they’re willing to put me there,” Conley said.

The Bears are taking part in early season scrimmages against both Wheeling Central Catholic and Linsly before its season opener against Weir.

“To start off, we want to see how we match up in physicality. Athletically, are we matching up where we’re supposed to? Do we have kids in the right positions and are our kids understanding the scheme that they’re being taught and we can execute? Those are the biggest things that we’re looking to evaluate,” Arneault said.

Arneault does not sugar coat what position on his team is under the most focus.

“The most important position on any field is the offensive line and we have some kids on new positions on the offensive line this year and I feel like that’s the most important position group on the field so that’s where we’re spending most of out time and attention,” Arneault said.

Also, you may have noticed that Conley wears the number 36 which could be considered a bit of an untraditional number for a quarterback. The story behind it isn’t necessarily as special as you may think.

“Well, I’ve had it since my Freshman year and (an assistant coach) said that was his number when he played and he made me wear it so I’ve kind of just kept it there,” Conley said.

Oak Glen begins its season as said before against Weir at home.

