Oak Glen named Team of the Week

WHEELING, W. VA (WTRF)-
Congratulations to the Oak Glen Golden Bears on being named this week’s west liberty team of the week. The Golden Bears defeated Toronto 44-7 improving to 7-0 on the season for the first time in school history. During the game, Hunter Patterson, who has been one of the leading receivers and rushers in the Ohio Valley this season, ran for 146 yards and three scores,to help seal the Golden Bears a victory. Congrats to the Oak Glen Golden Bears your West Liberty team of the week.