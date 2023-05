SOUTH CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Oak Glen Golden Bears stayed alive in the state softball tournament with a 9-7 win over Independence Wednesday night.

The Lady Bears dropped their first game of the day 8-1 to Winfield.

Oak Glen will face Herbert Hoover at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in another elimination game, the winner will advance to the state championship but need to win twice.