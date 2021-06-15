Vet Voices

Oak Glen stays alive in game 2 Class AA Regional Tournament

New Cumberland, W, Va (WTRF) – In the top of the third, a massive swing by Haley Massie for Keyser gave the Golden Tornado a 2-1 lead.

Emma Renfro for Oak Glen had an RBI single in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2.

McKayla Zoellers had a 2 RBI single in the 6th that allowed the Golden Bears to take the lead 4-2.

Oak Glen made a nice play in the outfield to get a big out at the plate that kept Keyser down 4-2 in the seventh. That would end up being the final score.

The 4-2 win ties the series at 1-1 and the final game will be played at Keyser High School Wednesday.

