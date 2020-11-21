Oak Glen Thankful To Be Playing

NEW CUMBERLAND,W.Va. (WTRF) – For the second straight year the Oak Glen Golden Bears are in the AA state quarterfinals as they host Herbert Hoover Saturday. But with the current status of the Covid 19 map even with a win this could be their final game of the season.

” You just keep moving forward,” said Oak Glen head coach Ted Arneault Jr. “If there is a game and whatever happens happens, but our kids are doing all the right things right now and I’m proud of them. We’re staying socially distanced wearing masks and hopefully we get a chance to play football.”

Senior Hunter Patterson knows his team is fortunate to still be playing while so many others have been eliminated by the map. ” I just wanna get out there,” said Patterson. “You never know when your last game is going to be with all this corona stuff. I’m just excited to get out there with all my other teammates and get another win.”

Oak Glen faces 13th seeded Herbert Hoover, Saturday at 4 pm at the Bears Den. The Huskies knocked off the No. 4 seed in Liberty – Raleigh 34-33 in the opening round.