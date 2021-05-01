Oak Glen Wins 1st Place Softball Title Since 2003

WHEELING, WV. (WTRF) – The OVAC softball Championship games took place on Saturday at I-470 Field with a face off between Oak Glen and Edison.

Oak Glen started off hot, Olivia Munoz with a three run home run and that put the Golden Bears up 3-0 after the first. Edison responded in the sixth, Kylie Babel with a two run two out single ties up the game 3-3. Not for long, Sydney and Sarah Brown dive for home plate and Oak Glen had the lead 6-3.

6-3 was the final and Oak Glen went on to win 1st place in the OVAC softball championship game, the last title Oak Glen won was back in 2003.