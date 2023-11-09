CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – For the eighth time in program history the Oak Glen Golden Bears are volleyball state champs.

The Bears defeated the two-time defending champs the Colts of Philip Barbour in three sets 25-12, 27-25, 25-20.

Oak Glen has played in the state championship game 12-times this is their first state championship since 2019.

Mckenzi Martin had a team-high 18 kills with 12 digs in the win. She was joined on the Class AA all-tournament team by teammates Addison Smith and Ashlyn Six.