NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va.(WTRF) – Oak Glen opened their 2019 season by beating Weir for the first time since 2012 with a 34-14 win over the Red Riders.

The win snapped a six game losing streak to their county foe.

The Golden Bears will look to start the season 2-0 when they travel to Phillip Barbour while the Red Riders will visit John Marshall.