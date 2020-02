MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen and John Marshall closed their regular seasons Thursday at the Moundsville Field House.

The Golden Bears left with their 14 win of the season, 59-51 over the Monarchs. Oak Glen finishes the regular season 14-8 while the Monarchs end at 7-15.

Brayden Mineard led the Golden Bears with 17, while Justin Frohnapfel led JM and all scorers with 19.