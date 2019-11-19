Oak Glen’s Chaney Athlete of the Week

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – This week’s Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week is Oak Glen junior quarterback Nick Chaney.
He led the Golden Bears to a 55-13 win over Wyoming East in their first ever home playoff game. Chaney finished with four touchdown passes while throwing for 200 yards.
His leadership skills and control of the offense are not a surprise to his coach. Ted Arneault Jr. said, ” I’ve been working with Nick since he was in 8th grade and he and I have formed a very unique bond. It’s been a real adventure seeing him grow up, from a freshman having him on my team up until now he’s made great strides he works very hard he’s got a great work ethic and he’s a great competitor.”
Chaney added, ” I’d just like to thank our coaches for just helping us out there and what makes us play so hard is we just want to give these seniors one more game that’s just always the goal.”
On the season Chaney has thrown for 1,895 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Bears face 11-0 Poca this Saturday in the state quarterfinals.