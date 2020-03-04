Oak Glen’s Hall Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen’s Peyton Hall is this weeks Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week. Saturday Hall became Oak Glen’s first four-time wrestling state champion and only the 19th in state history.

He’s the fifth OVAC wrestler to complete the four-peat. Hall pinned Point Pleasant’s Wyatt Wilson to win the Class A-AA 152-pound championship. He finished the season with 49-2 record, going 179-13 in his outstanding career. A WVU recruit Hall had 133 falls during his four years at Oak Glen.