NEW MANCHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen had a magical season in 2019, one reason the play of their defense. The Golden Bears attacking “D” was led by Michael Lemley with 101 tackles and a state best 14 interceptions.

Now Lemley has been the named the Carl Lee award winner as the states best defensive back. Lemley’s 14 are just two short of a state record and one shy of the Valley mark.