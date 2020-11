NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) -Oak Glen senior quarterback Nick Chaney is the Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week.

In the Golden Bears AA quarterfinal win over Herbert Hoover he was nearly perfect completing 9-10 pass for 272 yards and four scores.

The Bears are scheduled to play Robert C. Byrd Sunday at 5 p.m. in the AA semifinals, but only if Hancock County moves from Orange on the WVDE Covid map.