Oak Glen’s Peyton Hall and Park’s Erick Brothers claim state titles

WHEEELING, W.VA. - 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Max Talbot helped bring in a crowd of 4,040 at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night, as the Wheeling Nailers celebrated Pittsburgh Penguins Night. Unfortunately, it was the Cincinnati Cyclones who celebrated a victory, as they scored five of the game's final six goals, while limiting Wheeling to just 12 shots on goal in a 5-2 result. Cam Brown and Renars Krastenbergs were the goal scorers for the Nailers.

The teams played a scoreless first period, but that result changed early in the middle frame. Wheeling got on the board first with a power play marker, as Brandon Hawkins swiped a pass across the slot to Cam Brown, who wired in a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle. Unfortunately, the lead lasted for just ten seconds, as John Wiitala tied things up for the Cyclones by wristing a shot just inside the right post. Later in the stanza, Jesse Schultz capitalized on a turnover for Cincinnati, then Ben Johnson put the visitors ahead by two, when he rang a shot off the left post and into the net.