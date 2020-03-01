Oak Glen’s Peyton Hall and Park’s Erick Brothers claim state titles

HUNINGTON, W.VA.- The West Virginia state wrestling championships wrapped up on Saturday.
In class 2-A, at 152 pounds, Oak Glen’s Peyton Hall won the state title with a second period pin. Hall is the 19th wrestler in WV to become a 4 time state champion. Oak Glen’s Jonathan Creese finished as a state runner up at 145 pounds. Cameron’s Ian Bush is a state runner up at 170 pounds.
In class 3-A, Wheeling Park’s freshman Erik Brothers left as a state champ at 182 pounds. Park’s Charlie Tamburin, Stevie Mitchell and Andrew Shelek all finished as state runner ups.