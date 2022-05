CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen sophomore Kamela Ward had a successful run at the AA state track meet. She won the state championship in the 200 meters in a time of 26.03. She came home second in the 100 meters in a time of 12.69.

Off the track, John Marshall’s Camryn Mowder won the triple-A high jump with a top leap of 5’4″. Wheeling Park’s Jai’lah Walker was second at 5’0″.

The AAA on track finals are Friday.