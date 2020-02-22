Oglebay Park Golf Club Kicks Off Season

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Oglebay Park Golf Club has been around since 1930 and this weekend they will open a new season.

The club will hold their first membership meeting, Sunday doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at the Pine Room.

All members are invited to signup for the new season and new members are welcome to attend.

The club holds eight regular meetings during the year, and sponsors 15 tournaments including the two majors the Bordas and Bordas in June and the Kalkreuth in July.