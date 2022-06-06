Toronto, OH. (WTRF) – Shadyside’s Bryce Amos was one of the pitchers on the day for Team Ohio. He will play collegiately at WVU next season.

Ohio got a run across early by playing little ball. Buckeye Local’s Ethan McHugh grounded one to third base and a run crossed the plate. That made it 2-0 Ohio.

The game was tied at 3 in the bottom of the 4th. Bryce Amos cut one up the infield and the 2nd basemen had some trouble with it. He would be safe and a run came in.

Same inning, St. Clairsville’s Joey Balgo bounced one up the first base line and nobody was there to field it. That made it a 5-3 Ohio lead.

Warren Local’s Caleb Davis shot a 2-RBI single up the gap. That made it 7-3.

Monroe Central’s Colin Kroll slashed a 2-RBI knock up the middle and that made it a 10-3 game. 8 runs crossed for Ohio in the fourth inning.

Later in the game, Balgo launched a 3-RBI shot all the way to the wall. That made it 13-7. The game was played for a full 9 innings. Team Ohio held on 16-10.

“Everyone up and down; every one of them was a hitter and we could tell when they approached the plate. That’s why they’re here. They’re All-stars and most of them I had seen on the list was over .350 batting average so they hit the ball,” Frontier and Team Ohio Head Coach Kurt Satterfield said.

Satterfield also thanked his assistants for the win including Shadyside’s Shawn Selmon and Madonna’s Jeff Baire who filled in for Toronto’s Brian Perkins.