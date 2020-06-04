Ohio High School Football Teams Return For Conditioning

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Ohio high school football teams were allowed to return for conditioning last week, several area teams are taking advantage of the opportunity.

This is phase one of a three-phase process. In Shadyside the Tigers are in phase one, which allows small groups to practice. During phase one teams are not permitted to share athletic equipment to keep players safe. After 14 days of phase one, practices are permitted to have up to 50 players in phase two. However, the weight room will still be limited to ten people at a time.

“This part is great”, said Mark Holenka. I mean this is the highlight of the day for me. This is the most normal we can be. And just to be up here among the other coaches and the players again, it’s a great feeling and my biggest worry now is please don’t pull the rug out from under us.”

In Bellaire, the Big Reds have also kicked off phase one of practice. They have decided to split their practice in groups throughout the morning. Coach Mark Spigarelli says he’s working hard to get the team on track for the season safely.

“Phase one, it’s not too bad, it’s kind of hectic at first because you have to plan so that was the hardest part. For the first two or three days I had to plan for six groups of eight or nine kids so that’s the hardest part and then you have to send them an email to tell them where to go so we never actually had a meeting but a about 95 percent of the kids have shown up so it’s been hectic at first but now it’s going pretty good”, added Spigarelli.

Both coaches say they are optimistic we will have a high school football season this year.