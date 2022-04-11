“He left a Legacy”, that’s what Ohio State football coach Ryan Day had to say about former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins who was killed in an accident late Saturday night.

Day shared what he remembered most about Haskins, during a news conference saying “He meant a lot to my family, and meant a lot to this program”

Haskins was killed after being hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway in South Florida.

In 2018 he threw for nearly five thousand yards and 50 touchdowns while he led the Buckeyes to Big Ten and Rose Bowl championships.

Day said, “When you think about Dwayne, you think about the compassion he had.” He pointed to his “infectious smile” as being the first thing he noticed when he met him.

“Again what do you do in times like this you try to lean on each other the best you can. What you can’t do is just try to do something or say something you think is going to make it all better, it’s not going to happen you have to go through the process.”

Day said that Ohio State will do a tribute for Haskins for its spring game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Day added they will do something to honor Haskins during the 2022 season.