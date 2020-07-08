Ohio State pauses all voluntary workouts following COVID-19 testing of student-athletes

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: The Ohio State Buckeyes huddle prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) — The Ohio State Department of Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes. Seven teams’ workouts are affected by this pause: men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The university is not sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly because it believes that could lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy.

If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, they will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive daily check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff.

Student-athletes living alone will isolate in their residence. If they have roommates, they will self-isolate in a designated room on campus.