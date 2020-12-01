https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Ohio State resumes preparations for football game at Michigan State

by: NBC4 staff

Ohio State defensive backs Cameron Brown, left to right, Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson listen to coach Kerry Coombs during their NCAA college football practice Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State announced on Tuesday afternoon that its football team has resumed activities and is preparing for its game Saturday at Michigan State.

The Buckeyes, ranked third in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 and fourth in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, canceled a game last Saturday at Illinois because of positive COVID-19 cases in the program. It is not known which players were infected or how many, but coach Ryan Day did test positive.

Under COVID-19 procedures from the Big Ten, Day will not be allowed to coach at Michigan State. Assistant head coach Larry Johnson is expected to fill in.

Ohio State is 4-0 and in first place in the Big Ten’s East Division with games remaining at Michigan State and on Dec. 12 at Ohio Stadium against Michigan. To qualify for the Big Ten championship game under the current scenario, the Buckeyes need to play at least six games. That number could drop, though, if enough of the remaining conference games are canceled.

Michigan State is 2-3 under first-year coach Mel Tucker, a Cleveland native and former Ohio State assistant coach (2001-04).

The statement, from Ohio State’s athletic department, read:

The Ohio State University football team will resume organized team activities this afternoon in preparation for its game Saturday against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.

