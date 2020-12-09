https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/
https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Ohio State set for Big Ten championship matchup against Northwestern

Sports

by: Brian Hoffmann

Posted: / Updated:

Indianapolis, Indiana – December 7: Head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after winning the BIg Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s on! Ohio State will play Northwestern in Big Ten championship game next week.

The Big Ten administrators council, which includes athletic directors and other officials from all 14 schools in the conference, voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to remove a six-game minimum requirement to be eligible for the game.

“The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the statement read.

The Buckeyes will represent the East Division and play West champion Northwestern at noon on Saturday, Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. According to an Ohio State spokesperson, the Buckeyes will not play a game this week after Michigan canceled its game with OSU on Tuesday.

A Big Ten championship would only help the Buckeyes in their push to make the four-team College Football Playoff. They are currently ranked fourth. In addition, they are fourth in the coaches poll and third in the Associated Press Top 25 media poll.

This year will mark the fourth straight appearance in the conference championship game for the Buckeyes. They have won the past three.

Northwestern (5-1) is 14th in the playoff rankings. They are also 14th in the coaches poll and 15th in the AP Top 25.

Northwestern will wrap up its regular season Saturday against Illinois. The Wildcats started the season with five straight wins before falling on Nov. 28 to Michigan State. Their game last week against Minnesota was canceled because of COVID-19 cases in the Golden Gophers’ program.

The Wildcats and Buckeyes met in the Big Ten championship game in 2018, with Ohio State winning 45-24.

The conference passed on the option of finding a new opponent for Ohio State this week. But even if the Buckeyes had played and lost, they still would have been the winners of the East Division.

Making the conference championship will have to remove some of the sting for Ohio State from having its annual season-ending game against Michigan canceled. The Wolverines made the move based on positive COVID-19 cases in their program.

The rivals had met every year since 1918.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter