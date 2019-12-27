Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney hold joint press conference

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WCMH) — Ohio State Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day and Clemson Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney are holding a joint press conference ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
The Buckeyes and Tigers play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. The winner will play the winner of the earlier LSU vs. Oklahoma game. Both games air in ESPN.
