Ohio used big ninth innings to win both the OVAC baseball and softball all-star games.

On the baseball diamond at I-470, the Buckeyes scored seven times in the ninth to break a 2-2 tie to earn a 9-3 win. It’s the fifth time in the last six years that Ohio has won the game.

On Ben’s Field, clinging to a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth, the Buckeye girls scored six times to take a 7-0 lead. West Virginia would avoid the shutout with a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Ohio wins 7-2.