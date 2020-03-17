Ohio Valley “Flashback Sports”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – During this time with no current sports happening we thought it would be great to flashback to some great sports moments in Ohio Valley sports history and we want to hear from you.

You can send me your favorite Ohio Valley sports moment or memory on Twitter @SNolteWTRF or by email snolte@wtrf.com.

Our first flashback moment takes us to March 2018 where on back to back weekends the Wheeling Central Maroon Knights won the girls and boys State Championships.

First the girls defeated Huntington St.Joes 67-62 with a pair of sophomores leading the way. Hannah White scored 18 points and Kaylee Reinbeau had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. It was the girl’s third state title all-time and first since 2008.

The following weekend the boys defeated Ravenswood 54-40 as Owen Gainer scored 18 points and Brent Price added 16 to give the Maroon Knights their 12th state title all-time and their eighth since 2002.