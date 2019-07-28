Ohio wins 74th annual Rudy Mumley All-Star Game

WHEELING, W.Va.- On Saturday, the 74th annual Rudy Mumley All-Star game was held. The West Virginia team consisted of 30 players this year and was coached under former Parkersburg South Coach, Mike Eddy. The Ohio team consisted of 32 players and was coached under Indian Creek’s head football coach, Andrew Connor.

Former Shadyside player Connor Banco put Ohio on the board first with a 3 yard touchdown run. But shortly later, Devaughn McWharter would tie the game up with a 76 yard touchdown run. McWharter later carried the ball 25 yards for another score, giving West Virginia the 14-7 lead. However, Brady Kolb would tie the game up at 14 with a 33 yard touchdown run. Defending champs, Ohio would go on to win 21-17.