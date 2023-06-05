WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio won the 24th OVAC all-star softball game Monday night 5-4 over West Virginia at Ben’s Field.
The win snapped a two game losing streak for the Buckeye state and improves their overall record to 17-7 in the series.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio won the 24th OVAC all-star softball game Monday night 5-4 over West Virginia at Ben’s Field.
The win snapped a two game losing streak for the Buckeye state and improves their overall record to 17-7 in the series.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now