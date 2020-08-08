OHSAA Adjusts 2020 Football Season to be Shortened to Six Games, with all Schools Eligible for the Playoffs.

OHIO, (WTRF) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Friday that Ohio high schools will play a six-game regular season for football, with all schools eligible for the playoffs.

OHSAA said its Board of Directors approved a modification to the football season on Friday.

Playoffs will start on October 9th and the state championship games will be played no later than November 21st. Teams that lose a playoff game can add games at the end to fill up to 10 games by a certain date, OHSAA said.

This allows teams who are delaying their start to still be in playoffs and it also meets with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s request to finish the season by Thanksgiving. OHSAA has decided to make these changes to the high school football schedule with hopes to avoid a spike of COVID-19.

The plan must be approved by DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

Here’s how the schedule is planned to look:

Week 1: Week of August 24 th .

. Week 2: Week of August 31 st .

. Week 3: Week of September 7 th .

. Week 4: Week of September 14 th .

. Week 5: Week of September 21 st .

. Week 6: Week of September 28 th .

. Playoffs begin Friday, October 9 th .

. State finals end no later than Saturday, November 21st.

Additional Playoff Information:

• Playoff seeding will be via a vote of the coaches the week of September 28th. (Harbin Ratings suspended for 2020 season)

• All playoff contests through the regional semifinals (and possibly the regional finals) will be hosted by the higher seeded team.

• Schools must commit to participate in the playoffs by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 17th.

• Playoff regions will be drawn on Friday, September 18th.

• Schools may withdraw from the playoffs without penalty until Thursday, September 24th.