High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

OHSAA Announces Divisional Assignments for Football, Soccer and Volleyball

Sports

by: OHSAA

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced new divisional assignments for the upcoming fall sports of football, soccer and volleyball. Details were sent to member schools Thursday following action taken by the OHSAA Board of Directors during their April meeting Wednesday.

The Board also approved new regional assignments for football. The new divisions and regions are posted at the link below.

No divisional changes will occur for the fall sports of golf, cross country, girls tennis and field hockey (one division), as those sports are not affected by the OHSAA’s competitive balance process. The upcoming 2020-21 school year will be the second year of the two-year cycle using base enrollment numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Education in October 2018. A new two-year cycle of base enrollment numbers will begin with the 2021-22 school year.

2020 Football Division and Region Assignments

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020

2020 Girls and Boys Soccer Division Assignments

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2020

2020 Volleyball Division Assignments

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2020-Volleyball

Overall divisional breakdowns for the 2020-21 school year are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Divisional-Breakdowns-2020-21-School-Year

More on the competitive balance process is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter