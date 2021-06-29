Vet Voices
OHSAA Announces Football Regions for 2021 Season

by: OHSAA

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2021 season on Tuesday. The 10-week regular-season begins the week of August 16, with the top 16 schools in each region qualifying for the playoffs that begin October 29-30.

As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.

The 2021 football regions are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021

In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.

Also in the sport of football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice August 1.

2021 OHSAA Football Calendar

Sunday, August 1                First Day of Official Coaching Permitted

August 6-14                        Scrimmage Dates

Monday, August 16           Regular-Season Begins (First Friday is August 20)

Tuesday, Sept. 14                First Weekly Computer Points Released (every Tuesday after Week 4)

Saturday, Oct. 23                Regular-Season Ends

Sunday, Oct. 24                  Final Computer Points and Playoff Qualifiers Announced

Fri./Sat., Oct. 29-30            Regional Playoffs First Round

Fri./Sat., Nov. 5-6                Regional Quarterfinals

Fri./Sat., Nov. 12-13           Regional Semifinals

Fri./Sat., Nov. 19-20           Regional Finals

Fri./Sat., Nov. 25                Thanksgiving

Fri./Sat., Nov. 26-27           State Semifinals

Thurs./Fri./Sat., Dec. 2-4   State Championships in Canton

