COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Monday the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming fall sports, along with football playoff regional assignments. The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting late last week.

The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports, which will be used for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Divisional breakdowns for the sports that utilize competitive balance data, which include soccer, volleyball and football in the fall, are reconfigured every year, while non-competitive balance sports are reconfigured every two years using only base enrollment numbers.

Winter sports divisional breakdowns will be announced Tuesday, while the spring sports will be announced in September.

2022 OHSAA Fall Sports

Golf – two divisions for girls, three divisions for boys, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/golf

Girls Tennis – two divisions, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/girlstennis

Field Hockey – one division, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/fh

Cross Country – three divisions for girls and boys, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/cc

Soccer – three divisions for girls and boys using competitive balance data: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2022

Girls Volleyball – four divisions using competitive balance data: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/Volleyball-2022

Football – seven divisions using competitive balance data; four regions per division: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2022