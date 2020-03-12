1  of  2
Closings and Delays
OHSAA Postpones All Remaining Winter Tournaments

by: OHSAA

COLUMBUS, Ohio – At 12:45 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that all remaining winter tournament contests are immediately postponed due to the growing situation with the coronavirus COVID-19.

The suspended tournaments include the girls state basketball tournament; the state individual wrestling tournament; the state ice hockey tournament, and the boys regional and state basketball tournaments.

“We will use this time to work with the appropriate state authorities and health experts to determine our next steps moving forward,” Snodgrass said. “We realize this is disappointing for our participants and their fans, but the overall health and safety of everyone involved in our tournaments is our priority.”

No timetable has been determined for possible rescheduling for the tournaments.

The announcement was made after state and local officials recommended that no public gatherings take place to help stop the spread of the virus.

The OHSAA will send further updates regarding ticket refunds.

