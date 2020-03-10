High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

OHSAA Tournaments to Continue with Limited Spectators

Sports

by: Ohio High School Athletic Association

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon that all indoor sporting events in Ohio, including high school, collegiate and professional sports, shall continue without most spectators in attendance as Ohio seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

“This will be a very difficult time for our schools and fans, but we cannot ignore the directive of the Governor,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “We are pleased that our tournaments can continue and we will soon determine who can attend. However, we can already say that it will most likely be no more than the immediate family of the student-athletes participating in the event.”

Boys basketball regional tournament games scheduled for Tuesday night can proceed with fans. The OHSAA will announce Wednesday morning how the tournaments will proceed moving forward.

More information will be released as soon as possible, including the process for tickets already sold and what kind of media coverage will be permitted at the state tournaments.

The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament begins Thursday at St. John Arena, the wrestling state tournament begins Friday at the Schottenstein Center and the ice hockey state tournament begins Saturday morning at Nationwide Arena.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

