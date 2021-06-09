OHSAA UPDATE: Baseball State Tournament Delayed to Start Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rain and storms predicted for the Akron area on Thursday has caused the Ohio High School Athletic Association to delay the start of the baseball state tournament until Friday. The scheduled start times and order of games all remain the same, but the state tournament will shift to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday event.

Due to pitch count limitations in baseball, the OHSAA always wants to keep both semifinal games of each division on the same day so that both finalists played their semifinal games on the same day.

The state tournament is hosted at Canal Park, the home of the Cleveland Indians’ AA affiliate Akron RubberDucks. Coverage includes live video streaming by the NFHS Network, live stats and more at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2021/2021-Baseball-Tournament-Coverage

2021 OHSAA Baseball State Tournament

All Games at Canal Park, Akron

Home Team Listed First

Live Video Streaming at NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH

Live Stats: www.OHSAA.StatBroadcast.com

Division III

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (21-8) vs. Barnesville (24-7), Friday, 10 a.m.

Archbold (22-11) vs. Canton Central Catholic (23-6), Friday, 1 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Division II

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (27-5) vs. Hamilton Badin (27-5), Friday, 4 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-9) vs. Vermilion (26-6), Friday, 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Lucasville Valley (20-11) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (23-8), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Warren John F. Kennedy (19-6) vs. Fort Loramie (27-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 4 p.m.

Division I

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (24-6) vs. Cincinnati Elder (24-8), Saturday, 4 p.m.

New Albany (27-5) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (26-3), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 7 p.m.

Ticketing Update

Baseball state tournament tickets are available from the Akron RubberDucks at: https://www.milb.com/akron/tickets/single-game-tickets

Children ages 5 and under do not need a ticket for admission, and fans can stay for multiple games/sessions with one ticket, however there is no stadium reentry.