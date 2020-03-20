High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
OHSAA: “Window is closing” for winter sports tournaments, spring sports in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will host a press conference at noon on Thursday to address the cancellation of winter sports tournaments according to Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass.

OHSAA says winter sports are still on hold and spring sports may not play, but no final decision yet. They’ve also said the decision should come within the next 24 to 48 hours and the spring sports season could be extended.

During the press conference, they were questioned whether or not if students can work out. They say coaches are able to give students workouts to do alone.

Snodgrass said the financial impact of their decision isn’t determined, but he estimates the potential losses are in the millions.

“Without question, this has a huge financial impact on OHSAA,” Snodgrass said. “We lose about $1.4 to $1.5 million just off the winter sports tournaments. We’re a business and we do not rely on tax dollars.”

Last week the OHSAA announced minutes before the first girls’ basketball state semifinal that all winter sports tournaments would be postponed immediately due to the coronavirus.

The tournaments affected were basketball, wrestling, and hockey.

Spring sports are currently postponed and Snodgrass added they may not be played altogether. Hours after Snodgrass made the announcement at St. John Arena, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced all schools K-12 will go on an extended three-week spring break starting Tuesday, March 17th.

