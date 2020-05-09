Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Olgebay Golf Courses open and practicing social distancing

WHEELING, W.VA.- Golf is one of the few sports where you’re not playing defense or guarding anybody so social distancing is very easy. Which is why the three golf courses at Oglebay Park are all open for play. 

“Probably the one thing we’ve asked golfers to do is not high five or shake hands when they’ve completed their rounds,” said Danny Ackerman, Oglebay’s general manager of golf. 

The staff at Oglebay has done everything in their power to ensure that the golf courses are safe for public use. The courses have signage stating the rules of social distancing but it doesn’t stop there.  

“We are doing many things. The first and foremost is where we check in for golf, we are using our back patio and using a window instead of allowing golfers in our golf shop. All golfers are in one cart per golfer unless they live in the same household. On the golf course itself we are using PBC piping in all of the holes so that the golf ball doesn’t drop down the whole way down which allows the golfers to pick up the golf ball with two fingers.” 

 And in the midst of this pandemic, Olgebay is just happy to have their doors open.  

“For us business has been okay, April was pretty busy, obviously our state up to the north was closed for golf and we’ve had several golfers coming down and enjoying the park a little bit, with the weather lately it’s slowed down a little bit but people have used this as an outlet to get away during this stressful time.” 

