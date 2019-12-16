1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Abundant Life Christian School Barnesville Exempted Village School Belco Works Bellaire City Schools Belmont Career Center Bishop Mussio Elementary Bishop Mussio Jr. High Bridgeport City Schools Buckeye Local Schools c-cap alternative c-cap alternative school Cambridge City Schools Corpus Christi School East Guernsey Schools East Richland Christian Edison Local Schools Harrison Career Center Harrison County Dev. Program Harrison Hills Schools Indian Creek Christian School Indian Creek Local Schools Jefferson County Christian Jefferson County JVS MACO Workshop Marshall County Head Start Marshall County Schools Martins Ferry Christian Grade Martins Ferry Schools Miss Sharon's Kidz Miss Syd's Preschool Monroe Achievement Center Montessori Childrens Center Moundsville Baptist Preschool Noble Local Schools Ohio County Schools Our Lady of Peace School of Hope & Board of DD Transportation St Clairsville City Schools St Michaels School St Sylvester Central School St Vincent Elementary Switzerland of Ohio Schools Tyler County Schools Union Local Schools Wetzel County Head Start Wetzel County Schools Wheeling Central Catholic HS

76ers’ Brett Brown to coach Australia at Tokyo Olympics

Olympics
Posted: / Updated:

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown yells instructions to players in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Cleveland. The 76ers won 114-95. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown will guide the Australian men’s team at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Basketball Australia said Wednesday he will succeed Andrej Lemanis, who coached the Boomers to the semifinals at the 2016 Olympics — the team’s best Olympic result — and this year’s World Cup. The governing body did not say how long Brown will coach Australia.

Australia is one of seven men’s teams to have already qualified for Tokyo. Its roster could include Philadelphia star Ben Simmons. Australia also has several other NBA players, including Utah’s Joe Ingles and Dante Exum, Cleveland’s Matthew Dellavedova and San Antonio’s Patty Mills.

Brown coached the Australian team from 2009 to 2012 and was an assistant from 1995 to 2003, including the 1996 and 2000 Olympics.

“We’re going to the 2020 Olympics to win a gold medal,” Brown said in a Basketball Australia statement. “This is our mission and my message to our team.”

He said when the opportunity arose to again coach the Boomers, “I was reminded of my deep history with Australia and Australian basketball.”

“I felt a duty to try and help in any way that I could,” he added. “The spirit of the country and the athletes of the country exemplify on a day-to-day basis the passion that is Australian sport … I’m very excited to be a part of that again.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter