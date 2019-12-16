1  of  47
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo

Olympics
Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 04: People walk past the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, one of the venues for the 2020 Olympics, on December 4, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — Crews are working to complete venues ahead of next summer’s Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

The following images were captured the first week of December and made available via Getty Images:

A report released last year by the national government’s Board of Audit said Japan is likely to spend $25 billion overall to prepare for the games. This is public money, except for the $5.6 billion operating budget.

Tokyo projected total costs of about $7.5 billion in its winning bid for the games in 2013.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

