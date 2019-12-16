1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Abundant Life Christian School Barnesville Exempted Village School Belco Works Bellaire City Schools Belmont Career Center Bishop Mussio Elementary Bishop Mussio Jr. High Bridgeport City Schools Buckeye Local Schools c-cap alternative c-cap alternative school Cambridge City Schools Corpus Christi School East Guernsey Schools East Richland Christian Edison Local Schools Harrison Career Center Harrison County Dev. Program Harrison Hills Schools Indian Creek Christian School Indian Creek Local Schools Jefferson County Christian Jefferson County JVS MACO Workshop Marshall County Head Start Marshall County Schools Martins Ferry Christian Grade Martins Ferry Schools Miss Sharon's Kidz Miss Syd's Preschool Monroe Achievement Center Montessori Childrens Center Moundsville Baptist Preschool Noble Local Schools Ohio County Schools Our Lady of Peace School of Hope & Board of DD Transportation St Clairsville City Schools St Michaels School St Sylvester Central School St Vincent Elementary Switzerland of Ohio Schools Tyler County Schools Union Local Schools Wetzel County Head Start Wetzel County Schools Wheeling Central Catholic HS

Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii

Olympics
Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Becca Mann competes during the women’s 25 km open water swimming event at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Balatonfured on July 21, 2017. (ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN Radio) — More bids have been punched for the Tokyo Summer Games by American athletes, including in surfing and climbing.

  • Carpentersville, Illinois’ Bradie Tennell has a big weekend in store in Italy.
  • A former Canadian Olympic hockey coach is on leave with the Chicago Blackhawks pending an investigation.
  • A member of the “Miracle on Ice” team is deemed “too dangerous” for the public.

And in this week’s sports spotlight, we talk to swimmer Becca Mann.  She did not qualify for open water swimming in Tokyo, but hasn’t ruled out a chance to make Team USA.  But what she accomplished this summer is something that’s never been done before: swimming across a Hawaiian channel.

She tells us her incredible story.  And you can read more about it here: https://swimswam.com/becca-mann-the-21-hour-maui-nui-epic-the-debrief/

Trouble hearing the podcast? Click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter