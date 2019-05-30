On The Job Training Pays Off For Maroon Knights

The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are in the state tournament for the fourth straight year, two of the last three years they have advanced to the title game. They’ll face Charleston Catholic in the semifinals, they faced the Irish in early April falling 3-2. But this is a young team for coach Bo McConnaughy who as he said had to do a lot of on the job training all year long.

“I really didn’t think we’d be 22 and 9 or whatever it is I thought we’d be the other way around we’ve come along way since the beginning of the season. Mainly because we didn’t get three quarters of our team until three days before we played. So a lot of things we put in we had to put in on the run, so I’m really proud of these guys they’ve come a long way in a short period.”

The Knights have exceeded expectations all season, see if they can keep it rolling Friday.

Central is in search of it’s first state baseball title since 2011.